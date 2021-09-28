STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Antilia bomb scare case: Don't discharge Sachin Waze till Wednesday, court tells hospital

Waze has asked court to allow him house custody for recovery post his heart surgery, but the National Investigation Agency has opposed it claiming he may abscond.

Published: 28th September 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday directed the hospital where dismissed policeman Sachin Waze is admitted post his open heart surgery to not discharge him until his application on house custody is decided.

After the hospital informed court that Waze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, can be discharged on September 28, he had moved an application through his lawyer Raunak Naik on Tuesday seeking that he not be discharged till his application on house custody, filed last week, is decided.

Waze has asked court to allow him house custody for recovery post his heart surgery, but the National Investigation Agency has opposed it claiming he may abscond.

On Tuesday, Special Judge AT Wankhede directed the hospital to withhold Waze's discharge till Wednesday, when his application will be heard further.

Waze and nine others were arrested after an explosives-laden vehicle was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai home on February 25, and a Thane-based businessman, Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed the vehicle was stolen from him, was found dead on March 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Waze Antilia bomb scare Mansukh Hiran murder NIA Mumbai Police
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp