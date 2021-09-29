STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai to have war memorial-cum-museum in tribute to armed forces: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The CM said the work on the project should be expedited so that some portion of the monument can be opened for members of the public by August 15, 2022.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked officials to finalise the site in Mumbai for a war memorial-cum-museum in honour of the armed forces, a project that has been planned to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the proposed memorial-cum-museum will highlight the glorious history, bravery and courage of the Indian armed forces. He asked authorities to finalise the site for the project, which has been planned to mark the 75th independence year.

The CM said the work on the project should be expedited so that some portion of the monument can be opened for members of the public by August 15, 2022. A committee of consultants and designers be formed with participation of defence personnel to decide on the nature of the museum, Thackeray said, according to the statement.

The statement said that the project should include information about how soldiers guard the country against all odds. He said that the museum should highlight the glory and military might of the armed forces.

Thackeray said bravery of soldiers and officers from Maharashtra along with military skills of 17th century warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should also be highlighted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai Mumbai war museum War memorial
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp