Fire breaks out in Mumbai 'chawl'; 2 women hospitalised

By PTI

MUMBAI: A woman sustained severe burn injuries, while another one suffered from suffocation on inhaling smoke after a fire erupted in a 'chawl' here on Monday evening, a civic official said.

The official said the fire, caused by cooking gas leakage, broke out in a room at BDD Chawl (old multi-storeyed row tenements) in the Worli area at around 4.30 pm.

He said the fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames within 20 minutes.

A 47-year-old woman, Sunita Vanjari, sustained 70 per cent to 80 per cent burn injuries, while another woman, Nisha Patkar (43), suffered from suffocation, the official said.

According to the civic official, Vanajari was admitted in the ICU of civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli and her condition was critical.

Patkar, who complained of breathlessness, giddiness and chest pain, was admitted to Nair Hospital, he added.