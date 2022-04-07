STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai man held for circulating, stocking child pornography on social media

A 23-year-old student has been arrested here for allegedly circulating, stocking and distributing child pornography through messaging application on Instagram.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old student has been arrested here for allegedly circulating, stocking and distributing child pornography through messaging application on Instagram, police said on Thursday.

Piyush Satish More, a resident of Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, was apprehended on Tuesday by a team from Nodal Cyber police station of Maharashtra Cyber, an official said.

More had created an account on Instagram under fake identity to circulate, stock and distribute pornographic content for money, he said.

The police have seized the accused's mobile phone, which contains several such videos, he said, adding that some financial transactions related to the content were found in his bank account.

An FIR under relevant sections the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered and further probe is on, the official said.

