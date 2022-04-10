STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Precautionary dose for 18-59 age group will be available at private centres from April 10: BMC

The BMC has appealed that the age group of 12-17 years be inoculated at the earliest, keeping in view the fourth wave of coronavirus.

Published: 10th April 2022 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 booster

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The precautionary dose against coronavirus for the age group of 18-59 years will be available for administration at private centres from Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

The BMC has also appealed that the age group of 12-17 years be inoculated at the earliest, keeping in view the fourth wave of coronavirus.

The age group of 12-14 years is eligible for the Corbevax vaccine while the age group of 15-17 years is eligible for Covaxin.

The Mumbai civic body also said those who were born between 1963 to 2004 are eligible for the precautionary dose.

However, there has to be a gap of 9 months/ 273 days after the second dose before the third dose or the precautionary dose is administered.

Citizens can walk-in at the private centres or log in on the CoWIN portal, the BMC added.

For healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years, the third dose will be free, it added.

The Centre announced on Saturday that the precaution dose of anti-COVID19 vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres beginning April 10.

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

The Centre on Saturday told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine like the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Updates COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp