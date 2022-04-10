Precautionary dose for 18-59 age group will be available at private centres from April 10: BMC

By PTI

MUMBAI: The precautionary dose against coronavirus for the age group of 18-59 years will be available for administration at private centres from Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

The BMC has also appealed that the age group of 12-17 years be inoculated at the earliest, keeping in view the fourth wave of coronavirus.

The age group of 12-14 years is eligible for the Corbevax vaccine while the age group of 15-17 years is eligible for Covaxin.

The Mumbai civic body also said those who were born between 1963 to 2004 are eligible for the precautionary dose.

However, there has to be a gap of 9 months/ 273 days after the second dose before the third dose or the precautionary dose is administered.

Citizens can walk-in at the private centres or log in on the CoWIN portal, the BMC added.

For healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above the age of 60 years, the third dose will be free, it added.

The Centre announced on Saturday that the precaution dose of anti-COVID19 vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres beginning April 10.

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

The Centre on Saturday told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine like the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.