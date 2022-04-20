STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Truck driver held for assaulting traffic constable in Mumbai's Malad area

Constable Sharad Chowdhary, who was on duty along with his colleague, intercepted the vehicle, which sped away, and he followed the errant truck on his two-wheeler and stopped it.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable, who stopped him for a violation in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Malwani area late on Tuesday night, when a truck was seen at Marve Road despite a ban on heavy vehicles being plied during peak hours, an official said.

Constable Sharad Chowdhary, who was on duty along with his colleague, intercepted the vehicle, which sped away, and he followed the errant truck on his two-wheeler and stopped it, he said. The accused driver alighted the truck and started assaulting the constable, following which the police were alerted, the official said.

A case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the truck driver, he added.

