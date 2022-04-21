STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai records 91 fresh cases of COVID-19, zero deaths reported; active tally reaches 450

Published: 21st April 2022 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai

A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Thursday registered 91 new COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 10,59,073, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. As many as 56 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,39,061, while the toll stood at 19,562 as no fresh casualties were reported, the official said.

He said that of the latest cases, 90 patients are asymptomatic and one has been hospitalised. "As many as 8,428 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 1,68,17,335," the official said.

The city is now left with 450 active cases and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent, he said. The doubling rate of infections is at 12,659 days, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between April 14 to April 20 is 0.005 per cent, the official added.

Comments

