STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj's car attacked by mob near CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai

Kamboj said that police must probe the attack and arrest the culprits, adding that he would not back off from exposing corruption despite such acts.

Published: 22nd April 2022 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai BJP youth wing chief Mohit Kamboj

Mumbai BJP youth wing chief Mohit Kamboj (Photo | Facebook/ Mohit Bharitya)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP leader Mohit Kamboj claimed his car was attacked by a mob late Friday night in Kalanagar area of Mumbai's Bandra suburb.

Kalanagar is where Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is located and which at present is witnessing a gathering of hundreds of Shiv Sainiks to thwart a plan by Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to recite the Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday morning.

"I had gone to attend a wedding and while returning home, my vehicle stopped at a road signal in Kalanagar area. Suddenly, a mob of few hundreds attacked my vehicle and broke its glasses and damaged the door handles," Kamboj said in a video statements.

"I was asked to move my vehicle by local police and no one in the car was injured. I am not going to be afraid of this kind of aggression because my party and I are exposing corruption in the BMC (which is ruled by the Sena)," Kamboj, who has not named any party or leader, added.

Kamboj said that police must probe the attack and arrest the culprits, adding that he would not back off from exposing corruption despite such acts.

Condemning the incident and calling the attackers cowards, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said under a "new culture" in Maharashtra, those talking about corruption are being beaten and attacked. "Will Mumbai police take action or create a story to save these cowards? CCTV cameras are set up everywhere in the city, thus the truth will come out," Fadnavis added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohit Kamboj BJP Maharashtra BJP Kalanagar BJP leader attacked Matoshree
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp