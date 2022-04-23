STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police register FIR against Shiv Sena supporters for trying to storm into Ranas' premises

Sena supporters, who were camping outside the Ranas' apartment in Khar, broke through the barricades around 9 am but the police stopped them.

Shiv Sena workers break through police barricades set up outside MLA Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur's residence, at Khar in Mumbai

Shiv Sena workers break through police barricades set up outside MLA Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur's residence, at Khar in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A First Information Report was registered by Mumbai Police on Saturday evening against Shiv Sena supporters who tried to enter the building in suburban Khar where Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana were staying, officials said.

Sena supporters, who were camping outside the Ranas' apartment in Khar, broke through the barricades around 9 am but the police stopped them. The Rana couple had announced they would head for Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree at 9 am to recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

They later called off the plan. Taking a serious view of the incident, an FIR was registered against Sena supporters at Khar police station under relevant sections of the IPC, a police official said.

