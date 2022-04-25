If you do Dadagiri, we'll counter it effectively: Uddhav breaks silence on Hanuman Chalisa row 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray breaking silence over Rana duo arrest said that if any tries — Dadagiri on them, then they know how to counter such Dadagiri effectively.

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his spouse Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana declared to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree— the private residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Both the Rana duo are arrested with charges of promoting enmity between two groups and waging war against the state machinery.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said, “If you really want to recite Hanuman Chalisa then do it. During Diwali and Dusshera, many pious people and religious saints used to come to our house. We always welcomed them. But if you want to do it for politics, then we will not allow that,” Thackeray warned.

He said Hindutva is not like a cloth that can be left behind. “BJP target Shiv Sena over Hindutva, when the Babari mosque was demolished that time BJP went into a shell. Only Sena workers protected Hindus on road without fearing their lives. Even Ram temple construction order was given by the court. After court order, BJP started begging got money to construct the temple. Is this BJP’s Hindutva,” Uddhav Thackeray asked.

He said that their Hindutva is not only about ringing bells in temples. “Our Hindutva is like Hanuman Gadha dhari Hindutva. Our Hindutva is going to border and protect the state against the enemy. If anyone wants to come to the house then please come. If you try Dadagiri, then we know how to counter it,” the Maharashtra chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil had called the all-party leaders meeting to discuss the policy over loudspeakers but the meeting was skipped by the leader of the opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray. In the meeting, it was decided that the delegation will go to Delhi for the loudspeaker policy.