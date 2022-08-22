Home Cities Mumbai

Hanuman Chalisa row: Special court rejects Mumbai police plea for cancellation of Rana couple's bail

Legislator couple Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana had announced they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's private residence.

Published: 22nd August 2022 05:22 PM

BJP MP Navneet Kaur Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana address a press conference, in Mumbai.

BJP MP Navneet Kaur Rana and husband MLA Ravi Rana address a press conference, in Mumbai.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court on Monday rejected an application filed by the Mumbai police seeking cancellation of bail granted to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Special Judge RN Rokade said the application filed by the city police is rejected.

A detailed order would be made available later.

Navneet Rana, Lok Sabha member from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her husband Ravi Rana, a legislator from Badnera in Amravati, were arrested by Mumbai police on April 23 after they announced they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here.

They were booked on charges of sedition and prompting enmity between different groups.

The duo was granted bail on May 5 by the special court, which had imposed several conditions on them, including not giving statements related to the case to the media.

The court had also said their bail would be forfeited if any of the conditions was violated.

A few days later police approached the special court seeking that their bail be cancelled as they had made statements to the media on the case.

The police had sought that the couple be taken into custody.

The couple had opposed the police's application and said they had neither interfered with the probe, nor made any public statement related to the case.

The duo also claimed the police had failed to give a "cogent reason" for seeking cancellation of bail.

