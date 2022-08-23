Home Cities Mumbai

Dahi Handi participant dies in Mumbai; FIR against event organiser

Sandesh Dalvi, a member of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak group, suffered serious head injuries after he fell from a human pyramid formed by 'Govindas' (Dahi Handi participants).

File photo of Dahi Handi during Janmashtami celebrations at Lalbug in Mumbai.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old 'Govinda' died after suffering injuries in the Dahi Handi festival following which police registered an FIR against the event organiser, an official said on Tuesday.

Sandesh Dalvi, a member of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak group, suffered serious head injuries after he fell from a human pyramid formed by 'Govindas' (Dahi Handi participants) during the Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Bamanwadi in Vile Parle area on Friday.

He died at the Nanavati Hospital on Monday night, the official from Vile Parle police station said.

After Dalvi was injured, police had registered an offence against the event organiser.

Following his death, the police have added Indian Penal Code sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) to the FIR, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that further investigation into the case is on.

