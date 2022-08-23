Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport, passengers disembarked safely

IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers including four infants on board had to abort the flight due to a technical snag in the right engine.

Indigo Flight, used for representation purposes. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: An engine of an IndiGo aircraft scheduled to fly to Mumbai with 187 passengers on board developed a snag at the Goa airport on Tuesday afternoon, a senior official said.

All the passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy, said airport director S V T Dhananjaya Rao.

The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams, he told PTI.

The Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.

IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers including four infants on board had to abort the flight due to a technical snag in the right engine while proceeding to the runway at 1.27 pm, Rao said.

It had to be pushed back from Bay number nine, sources said, adding that the movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident.

