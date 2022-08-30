Home Cities Mumbai

Amid COVID menace, Mumbai sees rise in swine flu, dengue and malaria cases

There was an increase in cases compared to July when 105 cases of swine flu, 61 cases of dengue and 563 cases of malaria had been reported.

Published: 30th August 2022 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 183 new cases of swine flu, 147 cases of dengue and 736 cases of malaria were detected in Mumbai between August 1 and August 28 but no death due to these infections were reported, civic officials said on Tuesday.

There was an increase in cases compared to July when 105 cases of swine flu, 61 cases of dengue and 563 cases of malaria had been reported.

Overall, the cases of leptospirosis, gastro, dengue, hepatitis and swine flu witnessed an increase in August 2022 compared to the year-ago.

Last year, Mumbai had witnessed three fatalities each due to leptospirosis and dengue.

The number of cases of leptospirosis, gastro and hepatitis decreased compared to the last month.

During August 1 to 28, Mumbai reported 61 leptospirosis, 444 gastro and 51 hepatitis cases, against 65 leptospirosis, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases reported in July 2022.

Swine flu (H1N1) cases with symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat or throat irritation, body pain, headache, diarrhea or vomiting are increasing in the city, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These symptoms of H1N1 virus infection subside with symptomatic treatment and there is no need for investigation (testing), it said.

To prevent the spread of swine flu and avoid catching the infection, people should cover the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing, wash hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, the BMC said.

It also asked people to avoid self-medication.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 516 coronavirus cases and three fatalities, which raised the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the city civic body said.

A day earlier, the metropolis had seen 351 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Of the 516 new cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic and the remaining 485 were asymptomatic, said a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fresh cases were detected after 7,068 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of samples examined so far in Mumbai to 1,80,89,655.

A day before, 6,700 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recoveries went up to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the city with 4,412 active cases, said the bulletin.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.9 per cent.

The cases grew at the rate of 0.059 per cent between August 23 and August 29, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 1,171 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swine Flu Dengue Malaria Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp