Amid COVID menace, Mumbai sees rise in swine flu, dengue and malaria cases

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 183 new cases of swine flu, 147 cases of dengue and 736 cases of malaria were detected in Mumbai between August 1 and August 28 but no death due to these infections were reported, civic officials said on Tuesday.

There was an increase in cases compared to July when 105 cases of swine flu, 61 cases of dengue and 563 cases of malaria had been reported.

Overall, the cases of leptospirosis, gastro, dengue, hepatitis and swine flu witnessed an increase in August 2022 compared to the year-ago.

Last year, Mumbai had witnessed three fatalities each due to leptospirosis and dengue.

The number of cases of leptospirosis, gastro and hepatitis decreased compared to the last month.

During August 1 to 28, Mumbai reported 61 leptospirosis, 444 gastro and 51 hepatitis cases, against 65 leptospirosis, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases reported in July 2022.

Swine flu (H1N1) cases with symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat or throat irritation, body pain, headache, diarrhea or vomiting are increasing in the city, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These symptoms of H1N1 virus infection subside with symptomatic treatment and there is no need for investigation (testing), it said.

To prevent the spread of swine flu and avoid catching the infection, people should cover the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing, wash hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, the BMC said.

It also asked people to avoid self-medication.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 516 coronavirus cases and three fatalities, which raised the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the city civic body said.

A day earlier, the metropolis had seen 351 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Of the 516 new cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic and the remaining 485 were asymptomatic, said a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fresh cases were detected after 7,068 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of samples examined so far in Mumbai to 1,80,89,655.

A day before, 6,700 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recoveries went up to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the city with 4,412 active cases, said the bulletin.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.9 per cent.

The cases grew at the rate of 0.059 per cent between August 23 and August 29, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 1,171 days.

MUMBAI: As many as 183 new cases of swine flu, 147 cases of dengue and 736 cases of malaria were detected in Mumbai between August 1 and August 28 but no death due to these infections were reported, civic officials said on Tuesday. There was an increase in cases compared to July when 105 cases of swine flu, 61 cases of dengue and 563 cases of malaria had been reported. Overall, the cases of leptospirosis, gastro, dengue, hepatitis and swine flu witnessed an increase in August 2022 compared to the year-ago. Last year, Mumbai had witnessed three fatalities each due to leptospirosis and dengue. The number of cases of leptospirosis, gastro and hepatitis decreased compared to the last month. During August 1 to 28, Mumbai reported 61 leptospirosis, 444 gastro and 51 hepatitis cases, against 65 leptospirosis, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases reported in July 2022. Swine flu (H1N1) cases with symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat or throat irritation, body pain, headache, diarrhea or vomiting are increasing in the city, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These symptoms of H1N1 virus infection subside with symptomatic treatment and there is no need for investigation (testing), it said. To prevent the spread of swine flu and avoid catching the infection, people should cover the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing, wash hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, the BMC said. It also asked people to avoid self-medication. Mumbai on Tuesday reported 516 coronavirus cases and three fatalities, which raised the tally to 11,44,185 and the toll to 19,694, the city civic body said. A day earlier, the metropolis had seen 351 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Of the 516 new cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic and the remaining 485 were asymptomatic, said a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The fresh cases were detected after 7,068 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of samples examined so far in Mumbai to 1,80,89,655. A day before, 6,700 tests were conducted in the city. Mumbai's tally of recoveries went up to 11,20,079 after 829 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the city with 4,412 active cases, said the bulletin. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.9 per cent. The cases grew at the rate of 0.059 per cent between August 23 and August 29, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 1,171 days.