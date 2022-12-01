Home Cities Mumbai

Caught on camera: Two held for harassing Korean woman YouTuber on Mumbai street

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

Published: 01st December 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Korean woman YouTuber harassed in Mumbai

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

By PTI

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly molesting and stalking a South Korean woman YouTuber on a street in the city, an official said. A video surfaced on Wednesday showing the woman being sexually harassed by a young man in Khar area of Mumbai.

A Twitter handle which had shared the video claimed the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar when the incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday. The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

The police took notice of the incident on their own after receiving the video on their Twitter handle, an official from Khar police station said. They registered an FIR and started a probe into the incident.

They registered an FIR and started a probe into the incident. After establishing the identity of the two accused, aged 19 and 21, the police nabbed them from Patel Nagar in suburban Bandra, the official said. Police had contacted the woman YouTuber, but she refused to come to the police station saying she will come later, the official added.

