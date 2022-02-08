STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra ATS seizes 13 pistols in Mumbai, Thane; 11 arrested

Based on specific information, the Kalachowki unit of the ATS nabbed an arms supplier and raided various places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane city in the last three days.

13 guns were seized by Maharashtra ATS

13 guns were seized by Maharashtra ATS. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 11 people and seized 13 high-quality pistols and ammunition after carrying out raids in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip off, the Kalachowky unit of ATS nabbed an arms supplier from Mulund on January 31, and his interrogation helped the probe agency unravel a smuggling network, he added.

"Raids were carried out at nine spots in Kandivali and Mulund in Mumbai, Kalyan and Dombivali in Thane district and Uran in Raigad. The operation was conducted over four days and we seized 13 high quality factory-made pistols, 36 bullets. Eleven people have been arrested," the official informed.

A probe is underway to find out the source of these weapons and intended customers as well as to apprehend more people involved in the racket, he added.

Comments

