STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Man arrested for making threat call to Israel envoy's office in Mumbai

The accused, who is mentally unstable, had called up the offices of various other envoys also as he was denied visa by some countries.

Published: 24th February 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly making a threat call to the Israel consulate general's office in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The accused is mentally unstable.

He had called up the offices of various other envoys also as he was denied visa by some countries, the official said.

On Monday, the man called up on the Israel consulate general's office located in Lower Parel area and allegedly threatened the staffer and used abusive language, he said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station against the then unidentified person.

During the investigation, the caller was traced to an area in Mumbai and he was placed under arrest, he said.

The accused, identified as Madhur Mohin, a native of Gurugram in Haryana, is mentally unstable, the official said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had also made threatening calls to the offices of some other envoys, he said.

Mohin wanted to go to abroad, but at least seven countries had denied visa to him.

Hence, he would call up their offices to issue threats or hurl abuses, the official said.

Since the last two months, he was living out of his car in Mumbai, he said.

After being arrested, the accused was produced in a court which granted him bail, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp