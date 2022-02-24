Man arrested for making threat call to Israel envoy's office in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly making a threat call to the Israel consulate general's office in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The accused is mentally unstable.

He had called up the offices of various other envoys also as he was denied visa by some countries, the official said.

On Monday, the man called up on the Israel consulate general's office located in Lower Parel area and allegedly threatened the staffer and used abusive language, he said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station against the then unidentified person.

During the investigation, the caller was traced to an area in Mumbai and he was placed under arrest, he said.

The accused, identified as Madhur Mohin, a native of Gurugram in Haryana, is mentally unstable, the official said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had also made threatening calls to the offices of some other envoys, he said.

Mohin wanted to go to abroad, but at least seven countries had denied visa to him.

Hence, he would call up their offices to issue threats or hurl abuses, the official said.

Since the last two months, he was living out of his car in Mumbai, he said.

After being arrested, the accused was produced in a court which granted him bail, the official said.