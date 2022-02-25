STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Income Tax department raids Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav's premises in Mumbai

A team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, also the chairman of the BMC standing committee, since early morning.

Published: 25th February 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav

Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI/ NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav in Mumbai on charges of tax evasion, officials said. A team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, also the chairman of the BMC standing committee, since early morning, they said.

His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat.

The teams are at the Byculla residence of Jadhav, who chairs the Standing Committee of the richest civic body in the country, regarding an alleged under reporting of assets in his election affidavit, the officials said.

Jadhav heads the committee which sees a bulk of the expenditure of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. The I-T department action comes weeks ahead of elections to the civic body. The raids come close on the heels of the arrest of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Department.

The Shiv Sena and NCP have alleged that the Opposition leaders are being targeted by the central agencies with a view of destabilise the Maharashtra government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed such charges as baseless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax Department Yashwant Jadhav Shiv Sena BMC Yashwant Jadhav raids
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp