STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Maha: One killed, two injured in septic tank explosion in Bhiwandi 

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Shaikh.

Published: 25th February 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THANE: A 60-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the septic tank of a public toilet exploded in a locality in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place in Chouhan Colony locality of the town in the morning, he said.

Local firemen rushed to the scene and pulled out two persons trapped in the debris following the blast, the official from the fire brigade of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Ibrahim Shaikh.

According to the fire brigade, the toilet block collapsed due to the explosion, which was a result of excessive pressure and gas in the chamber.

Locals held the civic body responsible for the accident and claimed that the toilet was not maintained properly. They demanded compensation for the diseased and injured persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhiwandi Explosion Septic Tank Maha
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp