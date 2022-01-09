STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

At 19,474, new COVID-19 cases drop marginally in Mumbai

A total of 8,063 patients were discharged after treatment, which raised the tally of recoveries so far to 7,78,119 in Mumbai.

Published: 09th January 2022 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Sunday reported 19,474 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572 and the toll to 16,406, the city civic body said.

A day earlier the city had reported 20,318 coronavirus infections and five deaths.

Of the 19,474 cases reported on Sunday, 15,969 (82 per cent) are asymptomatic.

A total of 1,240 patients were hospitalised during the day, the civic body's health department said.

It said that 7,432 of the total 34,900 beds (21.3 per cent) have been occupied in Mumbai.

A total of 8,063 patients were discharged after treatment, which raised the tally of recoveries so far to 7,78,119 in Mumbai, leaving the metropolis with 1,17,437 active cases.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 85 per cent.

The doubling rate is 41 days.

With 68,249 new tests, the cumulative number of tests in Mumbai rose to 1,42,03,805.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai Coronavirus ​COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp