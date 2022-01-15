STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai logs highest one-day COVID-19 deaths in six months, but cases drop to 10,661

Mumbai had reported 16,420 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 13,702 cases on Thursday and 11,317 on Friday, thus showing a steady decline.

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Saturday reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since July 29 last year, and 10,661 fresh infections, the civic body said.

As many as 21,474 patients were discharged, taking the total of recoveries to 8,99,358.

The number of new infected patients has been decreasing for the last three days, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data.

Further, only 722 of the new 10, 661 patients found during the day were admitted to hospitals, which raised the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 5,962.

As many as 8,955 or 84 per cent of the new patients were asymptomatic.

The city on July 29, 2021, had reported 13 deaths and the mortality figure had started declining after that.

Mumbai had reported 16,420 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 13,702 cases on Thursday and 11,317 on Friday, thus showing a steady decline.

The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 9,91,967, while death toll reached 16,446, the BMC release said.

As many as 54,558 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests to 1,45,64,996.

Of 38,117 hospital beds in the city, 5,962 or 15.7 per cent beds are currently occupied.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 91 per cent while overall case growth rate between January 8 and 14 was 1.56 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate is now 43 days, which was 39 days on Friday, the release said.

Currently the BMC has sealed 58 buildings due to high number of COVID-19 cases on their premises.

