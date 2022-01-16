At 7,895, new COVID cases dip significantly in Mumbai; no special SOPs for passengers arriving from UAE

By PTI

MUMBAI: After logging over 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last 11 days, the daily tally in Mumbai dropped to 7,895 on Sunday.

A total of 11 people died of the COVID-19 infection, the city civic body said in a bulletin.

The caseload in Mumbai now stands at 9,99,862 and the death toll at 16,457, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

A total of 21,025 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the financial capital to 9,20,383.

On January 4, Mumbai had recorded 10,860 cases.

The city clocked above 20,000 daily cases on January 6-8.

The number started declining since then.

Only 688 of the new 7,895 cases were admitted to hospitals, which raised the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Mumbai to 5,722.

A total of 6,632 or 84 per cent of the new patients were asymptomatic.

With 57,534 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests in Mumbai mounted to 1,46,22,530.

Of 38,127 hospital beds in the city, 5,722 or 15 per cent of beds are currently occupied.

Mumbai's case recovery rate is 92 per cent while the overall case growth rate between January 9 and 15 stood at 1.40 per cent.

The case doubling rate in Mumbai is now 48 days, the bulletin said.

The BMC has sealed 54 buildings after a high number of COVID-19 cases were reported on their premises.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 1,135 less than the day before, and 29 deaths, the state health department said.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,00,900 after 40,386 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,65,346 active cases.

The overall caseload in the state now stands at 72,11,810 and the death toll at 1,41,808.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 42,462 new cases and 23 fatalities.

Also, eight new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,738.

A total of 932 Omicron patients have fully recovered so far in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.96 per cent while the recovery rate is 94.3 per cent.

Of the eight new cases of the highly-contagious variant Omicron, five are from the Pune city corporation limits and three from areas under neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Currently, 21,98,414 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra and 2,921 persons are in institutional quarantine.

With 2,10,109 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,19,74,335.

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 17,384 new cases, followed by the Pune region (11,561 new cases), Nashik (4,466 cases), Nagpur (3,098), Kolhapur (1,566, Latur (1,439), Aurangabad (1,016) and the Akola region (797 cases).

Of the 29 fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 12 deaths followed by eight in Pune, four in Nashik, two in Nagpur, one each in Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, each.

Akola region did not report any death.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 72,11,810; fresh cases 41,327; death toll 1,41,808; recoveries 68,00,900; active cases 2,65,346, total tests 7,19,74,335.

No special Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be henceforth applicable to passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday.

As per the earlier SOPs, seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival were made mandatory for such passengers.

"No special SOPs henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai. Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from countries 'at risk' will be made applicable to travellers from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai," the BMC said.

These directions will be enforced from midnight of January 17, it added.

On December 29, the civic body had said that the passengers arriving in Mumbai from the UAE will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for seven-day home quarantine.