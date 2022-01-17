STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID: Two BMC-run oxygen refilling plants commissioned; first civic body in country to do so

The plant at Mahul has a capacity of refilling 1500 cylinders daily using 15 metric tons of oxygen and has been set up with the cooperation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Published: 17th January 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two oxygen refilling plants of the BMC at Mahul and Mahalaxmi areas in Mumbai were commissioned on Monday by Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in an online function.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a release, said it was the first civic body in the country to set up its own medical oxygen refilling plants, which would bring about 40 per cent savings as well as cut down travel time.

The plant at Mahul has a capacity of refilling 1500 cylinders daily using 15 metric tons of oxygen and has been set up with the cooperation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, while 100-120 dura cylinders can be refilled at the facility set up at the racecourse in Mahalaxmi, it added.

After facing a tough time supplying oxygen to patients during the second wave of the coronavirus infection, BMC has set up its own medical oxygen refilling plants, Thackeray said, adding that this was the 'spirit of Mumbai', which has the mentality of facing every crisis with determination.

He said liquid medical oxygen had to be brought from other states by the BMC during the second wave, and several patients had to be shifted to different hospitals in quick time to save lives, and these plants were being set up to avoid a repeat.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said these achievements of the civic body would give direction to other states and cities, while civic chief IS Chahal said the two plants, with storage and refilling facilities, will be able to supply medical oxygen to 186 hospitals in Mumbai round the clock.

"When COVID-19 was at its peak, the city needed 200 dura oxygen cylinders a day.

Now it will be possible to fill 100 to 120 dura cylinders from the Mahalaxmi project alone," Chahal said, adding that Several PSA plants, which absorb atmospheric air to create oxygen, had also been set up at several civic hospitals, he added.

Of the 72 metric tonnes of LMO that will be produced at the Mahul plant, 10-15 MT will be supplied to the BMC, a civic release said.

A 13000-litre storage LMO tank has been installed at the Mahalaxmi plant, where 10 dura cylinders of 210-litre capacity can be filled at a time, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp