Dismissed constable, three others arrested for stealing Rs 1 lakh from Mumbai shop owner

An official that the incident took place on Thursday evening when the complainant was counting money in his provision shop.

Published: 23rd January 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

The police team of Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit II with the accused

The police team of Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit II with the accused. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A dismissed police constable and three others were arrested for posing as Crime Branch personnel and stealing Rs 1 lakh from a businessman in Pydhonie in south Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

He said that the incident took place on Thursday evening when the complainant was counting money in his provision shop.

"Two friends had given the shop owner Rs 2 lakh and he already had Rs 2.10 lakh in his drawer. The four accused arrived wearing masks that had the logo of Mumbai police on them. They accused of him making money through illegal activities and took Rs 1 lakh from him," the official said.

After the man filed a complaint with Pydhonie police station, the four, including a 52-year-old dismissed constable from the local arms division, were arrested. The official also added that two other accused had been arrested previously and released on bail.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

TAGS
Pydhonie Mumbai police Mumbai crime branch Mumbai Fake Cops Mumbai businessman extortion
