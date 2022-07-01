STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, CM Shinde to chair disaster management meeting today

The Maharashtra Cabinet has also decided to call a special session of the state assembly for two days-- July 2 and July 3.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to chair a meeting of the State Disaster Management Department this evening at Mantralaya, Mumbai. This comes in the wake of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert as heavy rains lashed Mumbai causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Train and bus services were badly hit across the city. Several parts of Mumbai, including Kurla, Chembur, Sion, Dadar and Andheri, witnessed heavy rain.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held the first cabinet meeting of the new government in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday.

Thackeray resigned on Wednesday after the Shinde-led group kept adding to its numbers and the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead for a floor test in the assembly.

BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the 2019 assembly polls together but differences cropped up over the post of Chief Minister. 

