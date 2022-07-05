Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, civic officials said.

The island city received an average 95.81 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period, they said.

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on both the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, authorities said.

Over 75 lakh passengers from Mumbai and neighbouring districts travel in local trains every day.

5th July, 2022#WeatherUpdate @ 14:00hrs:



Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs .possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places . https://t.co/JmODFmPFPx — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 5, 2022

"Trains on all corridors are running smoothly, though it's raining in the CSMT-Kurla-Thane section," the Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in neighbouring Thane district for the next few days.

On Monday, the IMD had issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and Thane, predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over the next five days.

Meanwhile, boulders fell from a hillock in Thane and a house collapsed in neighbouring Palghar following heavy rains in the two Maharashtra districts, officials said on Tuesday.

There was no report of any casualty so far in the incidents, they said.

Flooding due to the heavy showers was reported in parts of the two districts and several people were shifted to safer places, the officials said.

On Tuesday morning, some heavy boulders fell from a hillock in Hanuman Nagar area of Kalyan town in Thane, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Thane city received 146 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, as per a release issued by the regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant. Many low lying areas in Kalyan and Bhiwandi towns of Thane were flooded and several people from there were shifted to safer places, he said. In Palghar, a mud house collapsed at Gavtepada in Wada taluka on Monday following heavy downpour, the district administration said. The house occupants rushed out after noticing some cracks, and the structure collapsed within minutes, they said. The house was constructed last year under a government scheme for the poor, according to the district administration.