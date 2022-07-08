STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Illegal phone tapping case: CBI registers FIR against ex-Mumbai Police commissioner

The CBI action comes following a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, officials said.

Published: 08th July 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey (R) arrives at the office of Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with NSE co-location scam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered an FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna for the alleged illegal phone tapping of the stock market employees by the former's Information Technology company, officials said on Friday.

The CBI action comes following a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, they said.

In addition to Pandey and Ramkrishna, who is in judicial custody in connection with NSE co-location scam, the CBI has also named another former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Ravi Narain in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kota, Lucknow, Chandigarh and other cities in connection with the FIR against Pandey, officials said.

It is alleged that iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, one firm amongst a few others that conducted a security audit of NSE had illegally tapped phones of NSE employees during 2009-17, the CBI said.

The company had done audit around the time the co-location irregularities are alleged to have taken place.

The company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006.

His son and mother later took charge.

The police officer, who studied at IIT-Kanpur and Harvard University, is understood to have established the company after he resigned from service.

His resignation was not accepted by the state government and he rejoined but was not immediately given a posting.

He was made Mumbai Police Commissioner during the MVA government headed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitra Ramkrishna Mumbai police Sanjay Pandey CBI National Stock Exchange
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp