Mumbai top cop Vivek Phansalkar meets civic body chief Iqbal Chahal, discuss rain situation

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis.

The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning, an official said. The police and the BMC will work together to tackle rain-related issues in the financial capital, the official said.

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis. The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning, an official said. The police and the BMC will work together to tackle rain-related issues in the financial capital, the official said.