STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai top cop Vivek Phansalkar meets civic body chief Iqbal Chahal, discuss rain situation

The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning.

Published: 14th July 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis.

The meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning, an official said. The police and the BMC will work together to tackle rain-related issues in the financial capital, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivek Phansalkar Mumbai Police Iqbal Singh Chahal Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mumbai rains mumbai monsoon
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp