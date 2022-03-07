STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai cops arrest 2 working for news portal for spreading fake news against journalist Rana Ayyub

Mumbai Police has arrested two persons working for a news portal for allegedly spreading fake news against journalist Rana Ayyub through a video.

Published: 07th March 2022 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist Rana Ayyub

Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police's cyber cell has arrested two persons working for a news portal for allegedly spreading fake news against journalist Rana Ayyub through a video, an official said on Sunday.

The two accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered at the West Region Cyber Police Station under sections 354(a) (Sexual harassment), 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology Act, he said.

While investigating the case, the Cyber police had arrested one Siddharth Jay Prakash Shrivastav (24), a resident of Bhopal, he said.

"Mumbai cyber crime today arrested the two journalists from Scoopbeats who made a video at the behest of their employers, spreading the most vicious fake news against me. This is a big step in the direction of justice. Thank you @CPMumbaiPolice, Joint CP and the other officers," Ayyub had tweeted on Friday.

"The two young journalists had accused me of being aided by Pakistan, announced that I had been banned by Saudi Arabia, and attributed morphed anti-India tweets to me have said their employers @thescoopbeats had asked them to do this hit job on me to target my reputation", she had stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Ayyub Mumbai Mumbai Police
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp