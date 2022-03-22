STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Angadiya extortion case: Maharashtra government suspends Mumbai DCP Saurabh Tripathi

As per the government order, Tripathi was found absent from duty without informing the authorities and he had not done his duty to ensure that his subordinates do not resort to any corrupt practices.

Published: 22nd March 2022 03:18 PM

Mumbai Police DCP Saurabh Tripathi

Mumbai Police DCP Saurabh Tripathi (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi, who is a wanted accused in an extortion case registered by Mumbai police following a complaint by angadiyas.

As per the government order, Tripathi was found absent from duty without informing the authorities. It was also found that he had not done his duty to ensure that his subordinates do not resort to any corrupt practices and misconduct.

Tripathi had neither informed superiors about his absence from duty nor submitted any medical documents for leave, the order said. It was also observed that Tripathi had been exerting pressure on a witness in the FIR registered at LT Marg police station, it said.

During the period that this order shall remain in force, Tripathi shall not leave headquarters of the commissioner of police without obtaining the latter's permission, the government said. Tripathi will also not be allowed to accept any private employment or engage in any other trade or business during suspension.

Any breach of this condition shall be treated as an act of misconduct, rendering him liable for disciplinary action, the order said.

Last week, Tripathi moved a sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail in connection with an extortion case registered by the Mumbai police's crime branch. The police had recently shown him as a wanted accused in the case after his name surfaced during the investigation.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and a sub-inspector attached to LT Marg police station in south Mumbai have been arrested in the case so far. The trio is currently in judicial custody.

As per the complaint lodged by angadiyas, the accused officials had allegedly extorted money from them on several occasions in December by threatening to tip off the Income Tax department about their cash movements and business activities.

The angadiyas' complaint was probed by Additional Commissioner (South Region) Dilip Sawant on directions of then city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

