BMC team visits Ranas' Mumbai flat for inspection for second day, but finds it locked again

The civic team from H-West ward visited Ranas' eighth floor in Lavie building around 12 pm, but it was found locked this time as well, the officials said.

Published: 05th May 2022 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) visited independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana's apartment in suburban Khar here for inspection for the second consecutive day on Thursday, but returned empty-handed again after finding the house locked, civic officials said.

The lawmaker couple, arrested last month amid a row caused by their announcement that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence here, walked out of jails earlier in the day, a day after getting bail.

The civic team from H-West ward visited Ranas' eighth floor in Lavie building around 12 pm, but it was found locked this time as well, the officials said.

On May 2, the Mumbai civic body had issued a notice to the housing society and occupiers of the eighth floor under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, over a complaint of illegal construction.

"We went to conduct an inspection for the second day on Thursday, but it was locked. We will return whenever they (Ranas) are available," an official told reporters outside the building, in which the politician couple stays.

On Wednesday, a team of civic officials from the ward had visited Rana's premise for inspection for the first time, but it was locked.

The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police under various provisions of the IPC, including sedition and 'promoting enmity between groups', even after they dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray residence.

