Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai's Vile Parle; no casualty reported 

The blaze erupted at 7 am on the ground plus two-storey structure located on S V Road in Vile Parle west, and no casualty has been reported so far, he said.

Published: 07th May 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 09:35 AM

Blast, Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out at the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) office in suburban Vile Parle on Saturday morning, an official said.

On being alerted, the fire brigade and local police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation, he added.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be known, the official said.

