Mumbai: Three booked in two cases for relaying azaan using loudspeakers before 6 am

Published: 07th May 2022 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Loudspeakers

Loudspeakers (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three persons were booked in two incidents of alleged violation of noise norms for relaying azaan from mosques using loudspeakers before 6 am, Mumbai police officials said on Saturday.

The first case was registered when azaan was relayed at 5:15 am using a loudspeaker from Nurani Mosque in Bandra West on Thursday, which is a violation of Supreme Court directives that ban noise pollution between 10pm and 6am, an official said.

One person was booked under IPC section 188, section 37 (1) (3) of Maharashtra Police Act and 33 (R) (3) of Noise Pollution rule, he added.

In the second incident, which took place at 5:35am on Friday on Linking Road Kabrastan Mosque in Santacruz West, two people, who had obtained permission for use of loudspeakers, but had violated the 10pm to 6am time norm linked with noise pollution, were booked.

Probe in both cases was underway, he added.

Comments

