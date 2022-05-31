STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai logs 500 plus COVID-19 cases for first time after February 6; active tally crosses 2,500

The daily number of infections in the metropolis crossed the 500 mark on February 6 this year when 536 cases were detected.

Published: 31st May 2022 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since February 6 this year, which raised the tally of infections to 10,65,802, a civic official said.

The number of active cases went past 2,500 and reached 2,526.

The number of recoveries in Mumbai stands at 10,43,710 while the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 with no fresh fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.

The daily number of infections in the metropolis crossed the 500 mark on February 6 this year when 536 cases were detected.

As per the bulletin released by the civic body, Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent.

The city has witnessed a significant rise in the daily cases this month compared to April.

The metropolis had reported cases in three digits on 27 days this month.

Mumbai logged a total of 5,979 cases in May, as against 1,822 cases in April, while it reported only three deaths this month compared to four fatalities in April.

The city reported 318 cases and zero fatalities on Monday.

As many as 8,139 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted in Mumbai to 1,71,36,684.

There are currently 24,472 beds available in city hospitals and only 90 beds are occupied at present, the bulletin stated.

Of the latest cases, 489 (98 per cent) patients were asymptomatic and only 17 have been admitted to hospitals, it said.

The overall growth rate cases in Mumbai is 0.029 per cent for the period between May 24 to 30 and the city has recorded a doubling rate of 2,355 days, it was stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp