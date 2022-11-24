Measles: Eight-month-old boy dies in Mumbai, 34 patients hospitalized

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Thursday recorded 19 new cases of measles and one death related to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 34 new measles patients were admitted to civic or state-run hospitals in the city during the day while 36 patients were discharged, the BMC said in a release.

An eight-month-old boy from Govandi area in eastern Mumbai suffering from measles died in a city hospital on Thursday afternoon, taking the toll in the city this year so far to 13, including three from outside Mumbai.

"Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome with Bronchopneumonia with Measles," was said to be the cause of the death of the child admitted to a BMC hospital on November 20 after reporting symptoms like fever, cough, cold, maculopapular rash and decreased respiratory activity.

Two more children are on ventilator, the BMC said.

Also, 161 suspected measles patients with symptoms like fever and rash on body were found during the BMC's surveys. The viral disease is more common among children.

The tally of measles cases reported in the city since the start of the year rose to 252.

The number of suspected measles cases detected so far this year rose to 3,695 with 161 new suspected cases coming to light.

Civic officials screened more than 10 lakh households in 24 hours since Wednesday evening.

Measles outbreak was reported in 22 locations in 11 of the 24 civic wards.

But the 19 new confirmed cases were from 12 different wards including C ward in South Mumbai.

"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of vitamin-A," the BMC release said, adding that the second dose is given after 24 hours.

Presently, measles patients are being treated at eight city hospitals: Kasturba Hospital, Shivaji Nagar Maternity Home, Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital, Kurla Bhabha Hospital, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule hospital, Borivali, and Seven Hills Hospital.

Of 330 beds including Oxygen and ICU beds earmarked for measles patients in these hospitals, only 97 beds are occupied, according to the BMC.

