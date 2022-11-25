Home Cities Mumbai

Maharashtra: Thane sees first measles death; Bhiwandi has 455 suspected cases

The civic chief Abhijit Bangar had asked departments to take all efforts to curb the outbreak, including enhanced stress on vaccination.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

The World Health Organization says there has been a “dramatic resurgence” of measles in Europe, with nearly 90,000 people sickened by the virus in the first half of 2019.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP )

By PTI

THANE: Thane city has witnessed its first measles death, a senior civic official said on Friday.

The deceased is a girl from Shil Daighar and she died on Thursday, the Thane Municipal Corporation official said, but refused to give further details.

He said civic chief Abhijit Bangar had asked departments to take all efforts to curb the outbreak, including enhanced stress on vaccination.

TMC deputy municipal commissioner (health) Manish Joshi said isolation wards have been created in Kalwa Hospital and the Parking Plaza facility to treat measles patients.

ALSO READ22 cases, nine deaths due to measles reported in Mumbai

In areas under Bhiwandi Nizampura civic body in the district, three deaths have been reported so far in 6-14 months age group, an official said.

In an official release, C public relations officer Sunil Zalke said 455 cases suspected cases have been detected so far, with 45 of the 121 blood samples tested returning positive for measles.

Only 13 of these 45 patients had taken vaccination, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
measles Thane
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp