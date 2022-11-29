Home Cities Mumbai

Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at Mumbai housing society

The incident took place at Arum housing society in Nahar Amrit Shakti area on Monday night, an official said.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Express Illustration.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old dog walker was beaten up and a pet dog was kicked for refusing to alight an elevator in a housing complex in the western suburb Sakinaka here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Arum housing society in Nahar Amrit Shakti area on Monday night, an official said.

Sunil Rathod was using the elevator to come to the ground floor to take a dog for a walk, he said. When the elevator reached the 9th floor, a woman asked Sunil to exit with the dog, as she was allergic, the official said.

Sunil refused and reached the building's lobby. Soon the woman's husband and a security guard allegedly followed him to the parking lot and started swearing at him, he said.

After slapping him twice, the accused snatched a stick from Sunil's hands and started beating him with it. He also kicked the dog twice, the official said.

Sunil approached the Sakinaka police station and a non-cognisable report (NCR) under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting) of the Indian Penal was filed against the accused, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dog walker beaten up
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp