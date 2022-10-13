Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Tattoo on elderly man's arm helps rescuers reunite him with kin

Vijay Jagtap (75) was found near a bridge in Vakola on October 7 and he had no recollection how he reached there.

Published: 13th October 2022 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

tattoo

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

THANE: A 75-year-old man found in a paralysed condition in Mumbai's Santacruz East area was reunited with his kin after functionaries of a social group managed to locate through an online search his village, the name of which was tattooed on his arm.

Vijay Jagtap (75) was found near a bridge in Vakola on October 7 and he had no recollection how he reached there, a Jeevan Anand Sanstha member said.

"The Carver Day Night Shelter of Jeevan Anand Sanstha is located in Santacruz East in partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Functionaries searched 'Jangalpur' tattooed on his arm employing Google maps," he said.

"It was found the Jangalpur village is in Selu taluka in Wardha district. The functionaries contacted the Jangalpur sarpanch and managed to zero in on Vijay Jagtap's daughter Sangita Kadam. He is in VN Desai hospital now and will go back when he is well," trustee Kisan Choure said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
missing man found Jangalpur
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp