Home Cities Mumbai

Wearing seat belts must for drivers, passengers of 4-wheelers in Mumbai from Nov 1

As per the provision of the Act, whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.

Published: 14th October 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Seatbelt, driver

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Friday said wearing seat belts will be compulsory for four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers in the metropolis from November 1.

The traffic wing of the city police, in a statement, has instructed all motorists and vehicle owners to install seat belt facility in four-wheelers before November 1 and warned of action against violators.

After November 1, all motor vehicle drivers and passengers travelling in four-wheelers on Mumbai roads will have to compulsorily wear seat belts, an official said.

Strict action will be taken against violators under section 194 (B) (1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, he said.

As per the provision of the Act, whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in adjoining Palghar district last month and a probe into the crash revealed the businessman, who was on the rear seat of the Mercedes car, was not wearing a safety belt.

The car was speeding and Mistry died due to the impact of the crash after his vehicle hit the divider of a bridge on the Surya river in the neighbouring district.

READ HERE | Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash in Palghar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seat belts car drivers Mumbai police
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp