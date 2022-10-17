BJP quits Andheri East bypoll race, Uddhav to gain

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP had to take the bitter pill by withdrawing from the Andheri East Assembly by-election, making it easy for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke to win unopposed. The BJP’s sudden decision on Monday was aimed at “keeping the party’s long-term interest in mind.” But the thought process that went into it exposed the simmering differences over the move.

Things became a bit complicated on Sunday for the BJP after MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to BJP’s Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis requesting him to facilitate the “unopposed” election of Rutuja, citing the state culture and tradition. NCP’s Sharad Pawar, too, went with Raj’s decision.

The emerging situation appeared as if the BJP was pitted against all major Maharashtra-centric parties. The BJP had to weigh in strong views of Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar for a contest for the by-election. However, senior leaders led by Fadnavis were against it because a loss would have impacted the party’s fortunes in the prestigious BMC elections.

Sources said after a series of meetings, Shelar-supported Murji Patel opted out of the race. “Giving up one MLA is not a big deal. Therefore, Shelar was overruled at the eleventh hour,” said a BJP source. Fadnavis met Shelar late Sunday night. On Monday, state BJP in-charge TC Ravi spoke to Shelar before taking the call.

