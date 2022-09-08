Home Cities Mumbai

Trouble for Aditya Thackeray? BMC orders probe into film studios cleared by Uddhav government

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal in his order said he had received several complaints about 49 illegal constructions of studios at Madh, Marve, Erangal, Bhati.

Published: 08th September 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Trouble appears ahead for Shiv Sena leader and former environment minister Aditya Thackeray and former Congress minister Aslam Sheikh following civic agency BMC ordering a probe into the alleged illegal construction of film studios at several locations after “clearances” during the previous MVA government.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal in his order said he had received several complaints about 49 illegal constructions of studios at Madh, Marve, Erangal, Bhati and Malad.

“These structures came up during 2021-22 in the No Development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas. Constructions have come up with the help of fake documents submitted to BMC officials and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA),” Chahal’s order said.

The BMC chief has asked deputy municipal commissioner Harshad Kale to conduct the inquiry and submit a report within four weeks.

The report would spell out the role of BMC officials while approving these studios as well as action recommended by the inquiry officer.

The inquiry officer should also suggest measures to prevent such wrongdoings, said the BMC chief.

The civic chief also stated seven points framing the scope of the investigation for inquiry officers. The inquiry officer should check the role of assistant municipal commissioner of P North and Dudhara, the assistant engineer and other officials.

“The probe report should specify how many illegal permits were given for the constructions of these studios and how many such studios are functioning. Inquiry officers will also check whether permissions were given on a temporary basis for shooting. The report will also go into the connivance between BMC officials and studio owners,” stated the order. 

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore in the illegal film studio constructions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Thackeray Aslam Sheikh Shiv Sena Congress Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp