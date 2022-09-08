Trouble for Aditya Thackeray? BMC orders probe into film studios cleared by Uddhav government

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Trouble appears ahead for Shiv Sena leader and former environment minister Aditya Thackeray and former Congress minister Aslam Sheikh following civic agency BMC ordering a probe into the alleged illegal construction of film studios at several locations after “clearances” during the previous MVA government.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal in his order said he had received several complaints about 49 illegal constructions of studios at Madh, Marve, Erangal, Bhati and Malad.

“These structures came up during 2021-22 in the No Development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas. Constructions have come up with the help of fake documents submitted to BMC officials and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA),” Chahal’s order said.

The BMC chief has asked deputy municipal commissioner Harshad Kale to conduct the inquiry and submit a report within four weeks.

The report would spell out the role of BMC officials while approving these studios as well as action recommended by the inquiry officer.

The inquiry officer should also suggest measures to prevent such wrongdoings, said the BMC chief.

The civic chief also stated seven points framing the scope of the investigation for inquiry officers. The inquiry officer should check the role of assistant municipal commissioner of P North and Dudhara, the assistant engineer and other officials.

“The probe report should specify how many illegal permits were given for the constructions of these studios and how many such studios are functioning. Inquiry officers will also check whether permissions were given on a temporary basis for shooting. The report will also go into the connivance between BMC officials and studio owners,” stated the order.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore in the illegal film studio constructions.

