Mumbai builder held for raping small-time actress under marriage pretext

Published: 14th September 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A builder was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allegedly raping a small-time actress under the pretext of marrying her, an official said.

The accused, Aditya Ajay Kapoor, had met the 24-year-old actress, who had worked in some Telugu movies, at the residence of a common friend in suburban Bandra.

They exchanged phone numbers and stayed in touch.

Over a period of time, they became close to each other, the official said.

"Kapoor maintained physical relations with the woman by promising to marry her," the official said quoting the First Information Report (FIR).

The complainant stated that Kapoor raped her at his residence in the Cuffe Parade area and also in Goa.

"When the actress asked for marriage, he insisted that she continued to keep physical relations with him. When she refused, he started abusing and assaulting her. He sent obscene messages on the phone numbers of the parents of the victim and threatened to kill her. Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached the police," he said.

An FIR on the charge of rape was initially registered at the NM Joshi Marg police station, which was later transferred to the Cuffe Parade police station as the crime had taken place under their jurisdiction.

Kapoor was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rape, and the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

