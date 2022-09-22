Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai civic body denies nod to both Thackeray and Shinde factions for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

The permission has been denied on the basis of law and order issue raised by Mumbai Police, according to civic officials.

Published: 22nd September 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

UddhavThackeray-EknathShinde

Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction for holding a Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park here, a top BMC official said on Thursday.

The permission has been denied on the basis of law and order issue raised by Mumbai Police, according to civic officials.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI that the civic administration has denied permission to both the Shiv Sena factions for holding a rally at the Shivaji Park on the occasion of Dussehra on October 5. The civic body has sent letters to both the factions conveying the denial of permission, officials said.

On August 22, Anil Desai of the Thackeray-led Sena applied to the BMC for permission to hold the rally at the iconic park in central Mumbai.

Later, on August 30, MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shinde faction also applied for a nod from the civic body's G-North ward for holding the Dussehra rally.

Last week, the Shinde faction got the nod for holding a rally at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Dussehra rally BMC
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp