Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, no reports of waterlogging

Mumbai city, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded rainfall of 27.45 mm, 5.24 mm and 9.38 mm, respectively, in the last 24 hours

By PTI

MUMBAI: Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Saturday morning, but the public transport services in the city remained unaffected and no major waterlogging was reported, civic officials said.

The city and its eastern and western suburbs received heavy showers between 7 am and 8 am. But the rainfall stopped after that in most of these places.

A civic official said that during the one hour, Dadar Fire station and Ravali Camp recorded 28 mm rainfall, F-North ward office 21 mm, F-South office 18 mm, Wadala Fire station 17 mm and Britannia at Reay Road recorded 12 mm rainfall.

In eastern suburbs, M-East and L-East ward offices recorded 17 mm and 12 mm rainfall, respectively, while SWM Workshop recorded 20 mm, Cooper Hospital and H-East ward 18 mm, Andheri fire station 17 mm and Versova Pumping station recorded 14 mm rainfall, he said.

"No major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city or Suburbs. The suburban train services running normal and bus services of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) also were not diverted," the official said.

Mumbai city, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded rainfall of 27.45 mm, 5.24 mm and 9.38 mm, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, the civic officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies in the morning and light to moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs in the evening.

