Mumbai: Police receive hoax call from 10-year-old boy about bomb in plane

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police received a threat call about a bomb planted in a plane at the city international airport, although they later found that it was a hoax call made by a 10-year-old boy from Satara district in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, he said.

"Officials of the Mumbai police's main control room received a call on its 112 emergency helpline, in which the caller said there was a bomb in a plane at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport," the police official said.

"The police tracked the phone number and found that the call was made from Satara district by a 10-year-old boy. After verification, it was confirmed that it was a hoax call," he said.

The police found that the boy is suffering from some serious medical issues and has been undergoing treatment, he said.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

