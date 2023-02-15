Home Cities Mumbai

Stones falling from high-rise kill two in Mumbai 

The incident took place outside the 43-storey Four Seasons Residency near Four Seasons Hotel in Gandhi Nagar area around 9.40 pm.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two men were killed after being hit by stones falling from a high-rise in Worli area of Central Mumbai on Tuesday night, a civic official said.

The incident took place outside the 43-storey Four Seasons Residency near Four Seasons Hotel in Gandhi Nagar area around 9.40 pm, he said.

Two persons were injured due to the stones falling from the 42nd floor of the tower during some construction work, he said, quoting the police.

The doctor in the 108 ambulance which rushed to the spot declared both dead.

The deceased were identified as Sabir Ali (36) and Imran Ali (30).

Further details are awaited.

