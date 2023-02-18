Home Cities Mumbai

Using Twitter, Mumbai police track down, save man contemplating suicide

The city police's crime branch came across the man's long message on Twitter on Friday evening saying he had suffered several setbacks in his business ventures and was planning to take his life.

Published: 18th February 2023 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police tracked down a 24-year-old man within hours after he posted a thread on Twitter saying he was planning to end his life and reached out to him for counselling, an official said on Saturday.

The debt-ridden man, a resident of Chunabhatti near Chembur in the city, was found in Karjat in Raigad district, said the official.

The man used to sell 'chikki', a sweet made from nuts and jaggery or sugar, on trains but had suffered losses and was deep in debt, said the official.

The city police's crime branch came across the man's long message on Twitter on Friday evening saying he had suffered several setbacks in his business ventures and was planning to take his life.

The crime branch alerted the cyber team of Mumbai police that gathered his contact details and got in touch with him.

"Around 5 am today, we picked him up from Karjat and brought him to our cyber department at BKC for counselling. We learnt that he has a debt of nearly Rs 3 lakh," said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai Police Suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp