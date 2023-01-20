'Vote for one govt from Mumbai to Delhi': PM Modi kick-starts BJP's BMC polls campaign

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday kick-started the BJP's campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and urged people to choose 'one government' from Delhi to Mumbai.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of infrastructure and healthcare projects for Mumbai worth more than Rs 38,000 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections (BMC) elections are scheduled anytime in Mumbai.

The saffron party along with the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) turncoat faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde have set their sights on Asia’s richest Municipal corporation, which has been ruled by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for the last 30 years.

PM Modi who was in Mumbai for the first time since the BSS-BJP came to power, said, the Shinde-Fadnavis government is working on the path of development and will complete the dream of Mumbaikars by undertaking big developmental projects.

Addressing the mammoth rally at BKC in Mumbai, PM Narendra Modi said that development in Mumbai and Maharashtra were happening due to the 'double engine' government.

"Earlier governments were ridden with corruption and the speed of the development was also halted, but things are improving under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadavis. People should choose only one government from Delhi to Mumbai and in Maharashtra as well. If there is dedicated administration, then positive change can happen," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said today’s projects will play a major role in making Mumbai a better metropolitan city.

"This is the first time since independence that India has the courage to turn its dreams into reality. The previous period in India where only poverty was discussed and getting aid from the world was the only option. The world is showing faith in the resolve of India. Today India is full of unprecedented confidence. Drawing inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the spirit of ‘Suraj’ and ‘Swaraj’ is strongly evident in the double-engine government," Narendra Modi added.

The Prime Minister remembered the era of scams which harmed the nation and crores of citizens. "We have changed this thinking and today India is spending on its physical and social infrastructure with a futuristic thinking and modern approach. The housing, toilets, electricity, water, cooking gas, free medical treatment, medical colleges, AIIMS, IIT, and IIM are expanding rapidly. Modern connectivity on the other hand is getting the same push. Work is going on both, today’s needs and future possibilities. In the tough times also, India is providing free ration to 80 crore citizens. This indicates the commitment of today’s India and is a reflection of the concept of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

"During the Amrit Kaal, many cities of Maharashtra will drive India’s growth. That is why preparing Mumbai for the future is one of the key priorities of the double-engine government. Prior to 2014, the metro in Mumbai was limited to 10-11 Km, now with double engine government Metro got a new speed and scale as Mumbai is rapidly moving towards a 300 km Metro network," the Prime Minister said.

He also added that the railway stations of today are being developed like airports, and one of the oldest railway stations in India, the Chhatrapati Maharaj Terminus is going to get a facelift as part of a new initiative and will be developed as the shining example of the India of the 21st century.

"The railway station will not be limited to services related to railways but will also act as a hub for multimodal connectivity. All modes of transport, be it bus, metro, taxi or auto, every means of transport will be connected under one roof and this will provide seamless connectivity to all travellers," he said.

"From poor labourers and staff to shopkeepers and huge business owners, living in Mumbai will be convenient for everyone. Travelling to Mumbai from the neighbouring districts will now become easier. The projects like Coastal Road, Indu Mills Smarak, Navi Mumbai Airport, and France Harbour Link projects are giving new strength to Mumbai. Dharavi Punarvikas and Old Chaul Developments are getting back on track. The work taken up today for the improvement of roads in Mumbai and remarked that it showcases the commitment made by the double-engine government," he added.

The Prime Minister also told street vendors, "I am standing with you. If you take ten steps, I am ready to take eleven. The country will achieve new heights with the work and dedication of smallholders in the country who will create a huge change."

