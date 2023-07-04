Home Cities Mumbai

Ajit Pawar: No other leader like Modi

"The country is marching ahead under his (Modi's) leadership. We have joined the government to support him," Ajit Pawar said, after inaugurating his NCP faction's new office in south Mumbai.

Published: 04th July 2023 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ajit_Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said there is no leader like PM Narendra Modi.

"The country is marching ahead under his (Modi's) leadership. We have joined the government to support him," Ajit Pawar said, after inaugurating his NCP faction's new office in south Mumbai.

"There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him," he said.

Ajit Pawar indicated that the allocation of portfolios in the state ministry may not be announced immediately. He attributed the delay to CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis leaving for Nagpur to welcome President Murmu who is reaching there later in the evening.

"We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement," he said, when asked if some members in the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Narendra Modi Leadership
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp