Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert 

Heavy showers lashed Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 am.

Published: 17th July 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, but the public transport services were not affected in the metropolis, authorities said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre in its 'district forecast and warnings' on Sunday afternoon issued a 'yellow' alert for the city on Monday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, a civic official said.

No major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city, civic officials said.

Local trains were running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, as per the authorities.

There was no route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking due to the rain, a civic official said.

In its weather forecast for the day at 8 am on Monday, the IMD Mumbai predicted moderate rain with occasional intense spells in the city and suburbs.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 65.50 mm, 19.74 mm and 23.56 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, an official said.

